May 25, 2019, 4 minutes ago

Brave History May 25th, 2019 - SCORPIONS, DEATH, ,KANSAS, MEGADETH, SONATA ARCTICA, DAVID GILMOUR, ANVIL, DIO, ANTHRAX, DORO, SLIPKNOT, CALIBAN, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DIR EN GREY, SABATON, GRAND MAGUS, And More!

Happy 71st Birthday Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948

Happy 32nd Birthday DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987

Happy 69th Birthday Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950

Happy 50th Birthday Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969

Happy 40th Birthday Mikko Harkin (ex-SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979

Happy 41st Birthday DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978

Happy 38th Birthday ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981

Happy 36th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983

Happy 26th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993

Happy 21st Birthday DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998

Happy 15th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004

Happy 12th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday
ALTARIA's Divine Invitation - May 25th, 2007
MANEGARM's Vargstenen - May 25th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday
AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus - May 25th, 2009
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD) - May 25th, 2009
PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies - May 25th, 2009
XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained - May 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday
ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality - May 25th, 2010
STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night - May 25th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday
5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell – May 25th, 2011
AHAB’s The Giant – May 25th, 2011
INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment – May 25th, 2011
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby – May 25th, 2011
LEPROUS’ The Congregation – May 25th, 2011
SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare – May 25th, 2011



