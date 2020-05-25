Brave History May 25th, 2020 - SCORPIONS, DEATH, ,KANSAS, MEGADETH, SONATA ARCTICA, DAVID GILMOUR, ANVIL, DIO, ANTHRAX, DORO, SLIPKNOT, CALIBAN, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DIR EN GREY, SABATON, GRAND MAGUS, And More!

May 25, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 72nd Birthday Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948



Happy 33rd Birthday DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987



Happy 70th Birthday Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950



Happy 51st Birthday Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969



Happy 41st Birthday Mikko Harkin (ex-SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979



Happy 42nd Birthday DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978



Happy 39th Birthday ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981



Happy 37th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983



Happy 27th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993



Happy 22nd Birthday DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998



Happy 16th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (May 25th, 2007)

ALTARIA's Divine Invitation

MANEGARM's Vargstenen

Happy 11th Birthday (May 25th, 2009)

AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus

HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD)

PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies

XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained

Happy 10th Birthday (May 25th, 2010)

ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality

STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night

Happy 9th Birthday (May 25th, 2011)

5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell

AHAB’s The Giant

INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby

LEPROUS’ The Congregation

SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare