Brave History May 25th, 2020 - SCORPIONS, DEATH, ,KANSAS, MEGADETH, SONATA ARCTICA, DAVID GILMOUR, ANVIL, DIO, ANTHRAX, DORO, SLIPKNOT, CALIBAN, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DIR EN GREY, SABATON, GRAND MAGUS, And More!

May 25, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities death scorpions kansas megadeth sonata arctica david gilmour anvil dio anthrax doro slipknot caliban visions of atlantis

Brave History May 25th, 2020 - SCORPIONS, DEATH, ,KANSAS, MEGADETH, SONATA ARCTICA, DAVID GILMOUR, ANVIL, DIO, ANTHRAX, DORO, SLIPKNOT, CALIBAN, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DIR EN GREY, SABATON, GRAND MAGUS, And More!

Happy 72nd Birthday Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948

Happy 33rd Birthday DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987

Happy 70th Birthday Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950

Happy 51st Birthday Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969

Happy 41st Birthday Mikko Harkin (ex-SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979

Happy 42nd Birthday DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978

Happy 39th Birthday ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981

Happy 37th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983

Happy 27th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993

Happy 22nd Birthday DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998

Happy 16th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004

Happy 13th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (May 25th, 2007)
ALTARIA's Divine Invitation 
MANEGARM's Vargstenen 

Happy 11th Birthday (May 25th, 2009)
AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD) 
PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies 
XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained 

Happy 10th Birthday (May 25th, 2010)
ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality
STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night 

Happy 9th Birthday (May 25th, 2011)
5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell 
AHAB’s The Giant 
INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment 
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby
LEPROUS’ The Congregation 
SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare 



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews