Brave History May 25th, 2020 - SCORPIONS, DEATH, ,KANSAS, MEGADETH, SONATA ARCTICA, DAVID GILMOUR, ANVIL, DIO, ANTHRAX, DORO, SLIPKNOT, CALIBAN, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DIR EN GREY, SABATON, GRAND MAGUS, And More!
May 25, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 72nd Birthday Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948
Happy 33rd Birthday DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987
Happy 70th Birthday Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950
Happy 51st Birthday Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969
Happy 41st Birthday Mikko Harkin (ex-SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979
Happy 42nd Birthday DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978
Happy 39th Birthday ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981
Happy 37th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983
Happy 27th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993
Happy 22nd Birthday DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998
Happy 16th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday (May 25th, 2007)
ALTARIA's Divine Invitation
MANEGARM's Vargstenen
Happy 11th Birthday (May 25th, 2009)
AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD)
PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies
XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained
Happy 10th Birthday (May 25th, 2010)
ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality
STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night
Happy 9th Birthday (May 25th, 2011)
5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell
AHAB’s The Giant
INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby
LEPROUS’ The Congregation
SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare