Brave History May 27th, 2017 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!
May 27, 2017, 12 minutes ago
Happy 59th Birthday Claude Schnell (DIO, ROUGH CUTT, Y&T) - May 27th, 1958
Happy 60th Birthday Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957
Happy 51s Birthday Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966
Happy 42nd Birthday Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975
Happy 14th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003
Happy 8th Birthday ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday KISS’ 40 - May 27th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday:
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning - May 27th, 2009
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within - May 27th, 2009
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance - May 27th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death – May 27th, 2014
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites – May 27th, 2014