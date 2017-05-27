Brave History May 27th, 2017 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

May 27, 2017

Brave History May 27th, 2017 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday Claude Schnell (DIO, ROUGH CUTT, Y&T) - May 27th, 1958

Happy 60th Birthday Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957

Happy 51s Birthday Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966

Happy 42nd Birthday Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975

Happy 14th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003

Happy 8th Birthday ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday KISS’ 40 - May 27th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday:
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning - May 27th, 2009
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within - May 27th, 2009
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance - May 27th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death – May 27th, 2014
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites – May 27th, 2014

