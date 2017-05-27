Brave History May 27th, 2017 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday Claude Schnell (DIO, ROUGH CUTT, Y&T) - May 27th, 1958



Happy 60th Birthday Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957



Happy 51s Birthday Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966



Happy 42nd Birthday Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975



Happy 14th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003



Happy 8th Birthday ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday KISS’ 40 - May 27th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday:

GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning - May 27th, 2009

STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within - May 27th, 2009

TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance - May 27th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death – May 27th, 2014

RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites – May 27th, 2014