May 27, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History May 27th, 2018 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Claude Schnell (DIO, ROUGH CUTT, Y&T) - May 27th, 1958

Happy 61st Birthday Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957

Happy 52nd Birthday Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966

Happy 43rd Birthday Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975

Happy 15th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003

Happy 9th Birthday ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday KISS’ 40 - May 27th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday:
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning - May 27th, 2009
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within - May 27th, 2009
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance - May 27th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death – May 27th, 2014
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites – May 27th, 2014



IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

MILLENNIAL REIGN - "Break The Tide"

