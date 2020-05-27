Brave History May 27th, 2020 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

May 27, 2020, 17 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities dio the black crowes alice in chains nocturnal rites led zeppelin alestorm amorphis marduk tyr burzum christopher lee evile kiss

Brave History May 27th, 2020 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday Claude Schnell (DIO, ROUGH CUTT, Y&T) - May 27th, 1958

Happy 63rd Birthday Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957

Happy 54th Birthday Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966

Happy 45th Birthday Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975

Happy 17th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003

Happy 11th Birthday ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday KISS’ 40 - May 27th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday (May 27th, 2009)
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within 
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance 

Happy 7th Birthday TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday (May 27th, 2014)
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death 
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews