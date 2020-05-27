Brave History May 27th, 2020 - DIO, THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE IN CHAINS, NOCTURNAL RITES, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, AMORPHIS, MARDUK, TYR, BURZUM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DAGOBA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!
May 27, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Happy 62nd Birthday Claude Schnell (DIO, ROUGH CUTT, Y&T) - May 27th, 1958
Happy 63rd Birthday Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957
Happy 54th Birthday Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966
Happy 45th Birthday Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975
Happy 17th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday KISS’ 40 - May 27th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday (May 27th, 2009)
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance
Happy 7th Birthday TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday (May 27th, 2014)
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites