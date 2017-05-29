Brave History May 29th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN, STATUS QUO, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, LITA FORD, WARLOCK, BANG TANGO, QUIET RIOT, CELTIC FROST, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, AMORPHIS, DEVOURMENT, NECROPHOBIC, And More!

May 29, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 17th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000

Happy 72nd Birthday Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945

Happy 68th Birthday Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949

Happy 54th Birthday Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963

Happy 43rd Birthday Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974

Happy 33rd Birthday LITA FORD’s Dancin' On The Edge - May 28th 1984

Happy 32nd Birthday WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985

Happy 28th Birthday BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989

Happy 16th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001

Happy 11th Birthday CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012

