Brave History May 29th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, STATUS QUO, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, LITA FORD, WARLOCK, BANG TANGO, QUIET RIOT, CELTIC FROST, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, AMORPHIS, DEVOURMENT, NECROPHOBIC, And More!
May 29, 2018, 10 minutes ago
Happy 18th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000
Happy 73rd Birthday Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945
Happy 69th Birthday Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949
Happy 55th Birthday Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963
Happy 44th Birthday Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974
Happy 34th Birthday LITA FORD’s Dancin' On The Edge - May 28th 1984
Happy 33rd Birthday WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985
Happy 29th Birthday BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989
Happy 17th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012