May 29, 2018, 10 minutes ago

Brave History May 29th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, STATUS QUO, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, LITA FORD, WARLOCK, BANG TANGO, QUIET RIOT, CELTIC FROST, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, AMORPHIS, DEVOURMENT, NECROPHOBIC, And More!

Happy 18th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000

Happy 73rd Birthday Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945

Happy 69th Birthday Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949

Happy 55th Birthday Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963

Happy 44th Birthday Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974

Happy 34th Birthday LITA FORD’s Dancin' On The Edge - May 28th 1984

Happy 33rd Birthday WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985

Happy 29th Birthday BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989

Happy 17th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001

Happy 12th Birthday CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012



IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

MILLENNIAL REIGN - "Break The Tide"

