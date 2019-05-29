Brave History May 29th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, STATUS QUO, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, LITA FORD, WARLOCK, BANG TANGO, QUIET RIOT, CELTIC FROST, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, AMORPHIS, DEVOURMENT, NECROPHOBIC, And More!
May 29, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 19th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000
Happy 74th Birthday Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945
Happy 70th Birthday Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949
Happy 56th Birthday Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963
Happy 45th Birthday Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974
Happy 35th Birthday LITA FORD’s Dancin' On The Edge - May 28th 1984
Happy 34th Birthday WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985
Happy 30th Birthday BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989
Happy 18th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001
Happy 13th Birthday CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012