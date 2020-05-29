Brave History May 29th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, STATUS QUO, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, LITA FORD, WARLOCK, BANG TANGO, QUIET RIOT, CELTIC FROST, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, AMORPHIS, DEVOURMENT, NECROPHOBIC, And More!
May 29, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 20th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000
Happy 75th Birthday Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945
Happy 71st Birthday Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949
Happy 57th Birthday Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963
Happy 46th Birthday Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974
Happy 36th Birthday LITA FORD’s Dancin' On The Edge - May 28th 1984
Happy 35th Birthday WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985
Happy 31st Birthday BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989
Happy 19th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012