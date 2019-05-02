Brave History May 2nd, 2019 - SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, SLAUGHTER, ENSLAVED, TOOL, EPICA, STRATOVARIUS, KILLER BE KILLED, ELVENKING, XANDRIA, And More!
May 2, 2019, 26 minutes ago
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013
Happy 69th Birthday LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950
Happy 54th Birthday Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965
Happy 28th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are The Sick - May 2nd, 1991
Happy 24th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil – May 2nd, 1995
Happy 13th Birthday ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday DAEDALUS - Motherland - May 2nd, 2011