Brave History May 2nd, 2020 - SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, SLAUGHTER, ENSLAVED, TOOL, EPICA, STRATOVARIUS, KILLER BE KILLED, ELVENKING, XANDRIA, And More!

May 2, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013

Happy 70th Birthday LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950

Happy 55th Birthday Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965

Happy 29th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are The Sick - May 2nd, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil – May 2nd, 1995

Happy 14th Birthday ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday DAEDALUS - Motherland - May 2nd, 2011



PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

