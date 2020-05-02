Brave History May 2nd, 2020 - SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, SLAUGHTER, ENSLAVED, TOOL, EPICA, STRATOVARIUS, KILLER BE KILLED, ELVENKING, XANDRIA, And More!
May 2, 2020, an hour ago
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013
Happy 70th Birthday LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950
Happy 55th Birthday Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965
Happy 29th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are The Sick - May 2nd, 1991
Happy 25th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil – May 2nd, 1995
Happy 14th Birthday ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday DAEDALUS - Motherland - May 2nd, 2011