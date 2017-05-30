Brave History May 30th, 2017 - VOIVOD, THE BLACK CROWES, DANGER DANGER, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, W.A.S.P., SHADOWS FALL, GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, COMMUNIC, OPETH, PYRAMAZE, SABATON, VADER, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Michel "Away" Langevin (VOIVOD, TAU CROSS) - May 30th, 1963



Happy 50th Birthday Sven Pipien (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 30th, 1967



Happy 52nd Birthday Steve West (DANGER DANGER) - May 30th, 1965



Happy 53rd Birthday Thomas “Tom” Baptiste Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE) - May 30th, 1964



Happy 43rd Birthday Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., JOHN MELLENCAMP) - May 30th, 1974



Happy 42nd Birthday Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) - May 30th 1975



R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997



Happy 37th Birthday GARY MOORE's G-Force - May 30th, 1980



Happy 9th Birthday COMMUNIC's Payment Of Existence - May 30th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday OPETH's Watershed - May 30th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday PYRAMAZE's Immortal - May 30th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday SABATON's The Art Of War - May 30th, 2008



Happy 3rd Birthday VADER’s Tibi Et Igni - May 30th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

ARI KOIVUNEN's Fuel For The Fire - May 30th, 2007

STURM UND DRANG's Learning To Rock - May 30th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday HOLLENTHON's Opus Magnum - May 30th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday ARKONA’s Stenka Na Stenku (EP) – May 30th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Tief. Tiefer – May 30th, 2014