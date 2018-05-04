Brave History May 4th, 2018 - EXODUS/SLAYER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, THE GATHERING, DOKKEN, CATTLE DECAPITATION, U.D.O., And HELIX
May 4, 2018, 2 minutes ago
Happy 54th Birthday Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) - May 4th, 1964
Happy 67th Birthday Robert Alan Deal (aka Mick Mars) (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - May 4th, 1951
Happy 19th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Sonic Brew - May 4th, 1999
Happy 9th Birthday THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 4th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DOKKEN’s Greatest Hits - May 4th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Monolith Of Inhumanity - May 4th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Celebrator - Rare Tracks - May 4th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues - May 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday DAWN OF DESTINY’s Praying To The World – May 4th, 2012