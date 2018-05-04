Brave History May 4th, 2018 - EXODUS/SLAYER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, THE GATHERING, DOKKEN, CATTLE DECAPITATION, U.D.O., And HELIX

May 4, 2018, 2 minutes ago

Happy 54th Birthday Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) - May 4th, 1964

Happy 67th Birthday Robert Alan Deal (aka Mick Mars) (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - May 4th, 1951

Happy 19th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Sonic Brew - May 4th, 1999

Happy 9th Birthday THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 4th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DOKKEN’s Greatest Hits - May 4th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Monolith Of Inhumanity - May 4th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Celebrator - Rare Tracks - May 4th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues - May 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday DAWN OF DESTINY’s Praying To The World – May 4th, 2012



Featured Audio

GUNS N' ROSES - "Shadow Of Your Love" (Universal Music)

Featured Video

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

