Brave History May 5th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, VANDENBERG, OVERKILL, STEVE STEVENS, DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND, AC/DC, SAXON, SODOM, TESTAMENT, TEXTURES, HATEBREED, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH) - May 5th, 1948



Happy 61st Birthday Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG) - May 5th, 1956



Happy 58th Birthday Bobby 'Blitz' Ellsworth (OVERKILL) - May 5th, 1959



Happy 58th Birthday Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL) - May 5th, 1959



Happy 54th Birthday Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER) - May 5th, 1963



Happy 51st Birthday Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON) - May 5th, 1966



Happy 45th Birthday DEVIN Garret TOWNSEND (STRAPPING YOUNG LAD) - May 5th, 1972



Happy 39th Birthday AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978



Happy 37th Birthday SAXON's Wheels Of Steel - May 5th, 1980



Happy 33rd Birthday SODOM's In The Sign Of Evil (EP) - May 5th, 1984



Happy 29th Birthday TESTAMENT' The New Order - May 5th, 1988



Happy 9th Birthday TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday HATEBREED's For The Lions - May 5th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Noita – May 5th, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday

THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below - May 5th, 2009

ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009

NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts (EP) - May 5th, 2009

NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009

ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head (EP) – May 5th, 2011