Brave History May 5th, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, VANDENBERG, STEVE STEVENS, DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND, AC/DC, SAXON, SODOM, TESTAMENT, TEXTURES, HATEBREED, And More!
May 5, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 71st Birthday William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH) - May 5th, 1948
Happy 63rd Birthday Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG) - May 5th, 1956
Happy 60th Birthday Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL) - May 5th, 1959
Happy 56th Birthday Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER) - May 5th, 1963
Happy 53rd Birthday Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON) - May 5th, 1966
Happy 47th Birthday DEVIN Garret TOWNSEND (STRAPPING YOUNG LAD) - May 5th, 1972
Happy 41st Birthday AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978
Happy 39th Birthday SAXON's Wheels Of Steel - May 5th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday SODOM's In The Sign Of Evil (EP) - May 5th, 1984
Happy 31st Birthday TESTAMENT' The New Order - May 5th, 1988
Happy 11th Birthday TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday HATEBREED's For The Lions - May 5th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Noita – May 5th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday
THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below - May 5th, 2009
ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009
NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts (EP) - May 5th, 2009
NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009
ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head (EP) – May 5th, 2011