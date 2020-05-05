Brave History May 5th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, VANDENBERG, STEVE STEVENS, DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND, AC/DC, SODOM, TESTAMENT, TEXTURES, HATEBREED, And More!
May 5, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 72nd Birthday William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH) - May 5th, 1948
Happy 64th Birthday Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG) - May 5th, 1956
Happy 61st Birthday Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL) - May 5th, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER) - May 5th, 1963
Happy 54th Birthday Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON) - May 5th, 1966
Happy 48th Birthday DEVIN Garret TOWNSEND (STRAPPING YOUNG LAD) - May 5th, 1972
Happy 42nd Birthday AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978
Happy 36th Birthday SODOM's In The Sign Of Evil (EP) - May 5th, 1984
Happy 32nd Birthday TESTAMENT' The New Order - May 5th, 1988
Happy 12th Birthday TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday HATEBREED's For The Lions - May 5th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Noita – May 5th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday (May 5th, 2009)
THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below
ISIS' Wavering Radiant
NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts (EP)
NECRODEATH's Phylogensis
ZAO's Awake?
Happy 10th Birthday UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head (EP) – May 5th, 2011