Brave History May 6th, 2017 - BOB SEGER, BULLETBOYS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, REVOCATION, DEFEATED SANITY, CHROME DIVISION, And CALIBAN!

May 6, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 72nd Birthday BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945

Happy 53rd Birthday Shawn Duncan (BULLETBOYS) – May 6th, 1964

Happy 14th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003

Happy 9th Birthday REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - May 6th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday DEFEATED SANITY’s Chapters of Repugnance - May 6th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

