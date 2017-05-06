Brave History May 6th, 2017 - BOB SEGER, BULLETBOYS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, REVOCATION, DEFEATED SANITY, CHROME DIVISION, And CALIBAN!
Happy 72nd Birthday BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945
Happy 53rd Birthday Shawn Duncan (BULLETBOYS) – May 6th, 1964
Happy 14th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003
Happy 14th Birthday ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003
Happy 9th Birthday REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - May 6th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday DEFEATED SANITY’s Chapters of Repugnance - May 6th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009