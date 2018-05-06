Brave History May 6th, 2018 - ANTHRAX, BOB SEGER, BULLETBOYS, LAMB OF GOD, REVOCATION, DEFEATED SANITY, CHROME DIVISION, And CALIBAN!

Happy 15th Birthday ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003

Happy 73rd Birthday BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945

Happy 54th Birthday Shawn Duncan (BULLETBOYS) – May 6th, 1964

Happy 15th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003

Happy 10th Birthday REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - May 6th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday DEFEATED SANITY’s Chapters of Repugnance - May 6th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009



