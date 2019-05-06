Brave History May 6th, 2019 - ANTHRAX, BOB SEGER, BULLETBOYS, LAMB OF GOD, REVOCATION, DEFEATED SANITY, CHROME DIVISION, And CALIBAN!

May 6, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities bog seger bulletboys lamb of god anthrax revocation defeated sanity chrome division caliban

Happy 16th Birthday ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003

Happy 74th Birthday BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945

Happy 55th Birthday Shawn Duncan (BULLETBOYS) – May 6th, 1964

Happy 16th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003

Happy 11th Birthday REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - May 6th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday DEFEATED SANITY’s Chapters of Repugnance - May 6th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GHOULUNATICS Premiere "Move Along"

