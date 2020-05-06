Brave History May 6th, 2020 - ANTHRAX, BOB SEGER, BULLETBOYS, LAMB OF GOD, REVOCATION, DEFEATED SANITY, CHROME DIVISION, And CALIBAN!

May 6, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 17th Birthday ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003

Happy 75th Birthday BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945

Happy 56th Birthday Shawn Duncan (BULLETBOYS) – May 6th, 1964

Happy 17th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003

Happy 12th Birthday REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - May 6th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday DEFEATED SANITY’s Chapters of Repugnance - May 6th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

