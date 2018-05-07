Brave History May 7th, 2018 - MOTÖRHEAD, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, IMMORTAL, THE CULT, PANTERA, EXODUS, PRO-PAIN, JOE SATRIANI, And More!

May 7, 2018, 14 minutes ago

Happy 57th Birthday Motörhead's Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD,PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961



Happy 67th Birthday Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7th, 1951



Happy 55th Birthday Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7th, 1963



Happy 47th Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971



R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992



Happy 22nd Birthday PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996



Happy 8th Birthday EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007