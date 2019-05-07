Brave History May 7th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, IMMORTAL, THE CULT, PANTERA, EXODUS, PRO-PAIN, JOE SATRIANI, And More!

May 7, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 58th Birthday Motörhead's Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD,PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961



Happy 68th Birthday Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7th, 1951



Happy 56th Birthday Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7th, 1963



Happy 48th Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971



R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992



Happy 23rd Birthday PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996



Happy 9th Birthday EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007