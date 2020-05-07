Brave History May 7th, 2020 - MOTÖRHEAD, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, IMMORTAL, THE CULT, PANTERA, EXODUS, PRO-PAIN, JOE SATRIANI, And More!

May 7, 2020, 14 minutes ago

Happy 59th Birthday Motörhead's Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD,PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961

Happy 69th Birthday Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7th, 1951

Happy 57th Birthday Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7th, 1963

Happy 49th Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971

R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992

Happy 24th Birthday PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996

Happy 10th Birthday EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007



MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

