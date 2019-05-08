Brave History May 8th, 2019 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, NEVERMORE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, ROBERT JOHNSON, MOTÖRHEAD, BRUCE DICKINSON, BEYOND FEAR, IMMOLATION, EPICA, And More!
May 8, 2019, 25 minutes ago
Happy 66th Birthday Alexander Arthur "Alex" Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - May 8th, 1953
Happy 59th Birthday Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA) - May 8th, 1960
Happy 58th Birthday Jim Sheppard (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - May 8th, 1961
Happy 52nd Birthday Pepper J. Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN) - May 8th, 1967
Happy 48th Birthday Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) - May 8th, 1971
R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938
Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The Golden Years - May 8th, 1980
Happy 29th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Tattooed Millionaire - May 8th, 1990
Happy 13th Birthday BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 8th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday MEGADETH's United Abominations - May 8th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday IMMOLATION's Shadows In The Light - May 8th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE's The Physics Of Fire - May 8th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday LORD BELIAL's Revelation: The 7th Seal - May 8th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday EPICA's The Classical Conspiracy (live album) - May 8th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday JOHN 5’s God Told Me To – May 8th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday KAMELOT’s Haven – May 8th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday SIRENIA’s The Seventh Life Path – May 8th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
NEUROSIS' Given To The Rising - May 8th, 2007
WITH PASSION's What We See When We Shut Our Eyes - May 8th, 2007
WOE OF TYRANTS' Behold The Lion - May 8th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
LACRIMOSA's Sehnsucht - May 8th, 2009
THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG - Ape Uprising! - May 8th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday VIOLATOR’ Annihilation Process – May 8th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday SARATOGA’s Nemesis – May 8th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday ARCTURUS’ Arcturian – May 8th, 2015