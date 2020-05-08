Brave History May 8th, 2020 - BRUCE DICKINSON, VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, NEVERMORE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, ROBERT JOHNSON, MOTÖRHEAD, BEYOND FEAR, IMMOLATION, EPICA, And More!
May 8, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Tattooed Millionaire - May 8th, 1990
Happy 67th Birthday Alexander Arthur "Alex" Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - May 8th, 1953
Happy 60th Birthday Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA) - May 8th, 1960
Happy 59th Birthday Jim Sheppard (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - May 8th, 1961
Happy 53rd Birthday Pepper J. Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN) - May 8th, 1967
Happy 49th Birthday Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) - May 8th, 1971
R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938
Happy 40th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The Golden Years - May 8th, 1980
Happy 20th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Wishmaster – May 8th, 2000
Happy 14th Birthday BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 8th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday MEGADETH's United Abominations - May 8th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday IMMOLATION's Shadows In The Light - May 8th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE's The Physics Of Fire - May 8th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday LORD BELIAL's Revelation: The 7th Seal - May 8th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday EPICA's The Classical Conspiracy (live album) - May 8th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday JOHN 5’s God Told Me To – May 8th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday KAMELOT’s Haven – May 8th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday SIRENIA’s The Seventh Life Path – May 8th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday (May 8th, 2007)
NEUROSIS' Given To The Rising
WITH PASSION's What We See When We Shut Our Eyes
WOE OF TYRANTS' Behold The Lion
Happy 11th Birthday (May 8th, 2009)
LACRIMOSA's Sehnsucht
THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG - Ape Uprising!
Happy 10th Birthday VIOLATOR’ Annihilation Process – May 8th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday SARATOGA’s Nemesis – May 8th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday ARCTURUS’ Arcturian – May 8th, 2015