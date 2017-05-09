Brave History May 9th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

May 9, 2017, 39 minutes ago

news rarities heavy metal iron maiden status quo cheap trick morbid angel clutch elvenking killer be killed

Brave History May 9th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

Happy 4th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer  - May 9th, 2013

Happy 64th Birthday John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 67th Birthday Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950

Happy 22ndBirthday MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995

Happy 3rd Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006

Featured Audio

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews