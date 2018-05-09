Brave History May 9th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

May 9, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 5th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer - May 9th, 2013



Happy 65th Birthday John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953



Happy 68th Birthday Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950



Happy 23rd Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995



Happy 23rd Birthday CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995



Happy 4th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006

DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006