May 9, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History May 9th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

Happy 5th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer  - May 9th, 2013

Happy 65th Birthday John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 68th Birthday Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950

Happy 23rd Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

Happy 23rd Birthday CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995

Happy 4th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006



DIMMU BORGIR - "Council Of Wolves And Snakes" (Nuclear Blast)

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

