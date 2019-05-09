Brave History May 9th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

May 9, 2019, 40 minutes ago

news rarities heavy metal iron maiden status quo cheap trick morbid angel clutch elvenking killer be killed

Brave History May 9th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

Happy 6th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer  - May 9th, 2013

Happy 66th Birthday John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 69th Birthday Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950

Happy 24th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

Happy 24th Birthday CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995

Happy 5th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ICARUS WITCH Premiere “Lightning Strikes”

ICARUS WITCH Premiere “Lightning Strikes”

Latest Reviews