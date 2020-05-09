Brave History May 9th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer, STATUS QUO, CHEAP TRICK, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH, ELVENKING, KILLER BE KILLED, And More!

Happy 7th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer  - May 9th, 2013

Happy 67th Birthday John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 70th Birthday Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950

Happy 25th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

Happy 25th Birthday CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995

Happy 6th Birthday ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (May 9th, 2006)
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia 
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet 



