Brave History November 14th, 2019 - QUIET RIOT, STYX, BON JOVI, TYPE O NEGATIVE, SARGANT FURY, HELIX, AT THE GATES, BOLT THROWER, THE FACELESS, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT, W.A.S.P.) - November 14th, 1951



Happy 70th Birthday James V. “J.Y.” Young (STYX) - November 14th, 1949



Happy 68th Birthday Alec John Such (BON JOVI) - November 14th, 1951



Happy 57th Birthday Josh Silver (TYPE O NEGATIVE) - November 14th, 1962



Happy 51st Birthday Olaf Grosser (SARGANT FURY) – November 14th, 1968



R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX) - November 14th, 1953 - July 5th, 1992



Happy 24th Birthday AT THE GATES' Slaughter Of The Soul - November 14th, 1995



Happy 14th Birthday BOLT THROWER’s For Those Once Loyal – November 14th, 2005



Happy 13th Birthday THE FACELESS' Akeldama - November 14th, 2006



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday

FEAR CAST AND REVERIE's Subverter - November 14th, 2006

SURVIVAL's Changes Of Extinction - November 14th, 2006

BORN FROM PAIN's War - November 14th, 2006