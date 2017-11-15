Brave History November 15th, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, HEART, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, APOCALYPTICA, ALESTORM, And More!
November 15, 2017, 26 minutes ago
Happy 36th Birthday THIN LIZZY's classic Renegade - November 15th, 1981
Happy 68th Birthday Steve Fossen (HEART) - November 15th, 1949
Happy 46th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s E Pluribus Funk - November 15th, 1971
Happy 34th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Bark At The Moon – November 15th, 1983
Happy 29th Birthday KISS’ Smashes, Thrashes & Hits - November 15th, 1988
Happy 4th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Wagner Reloaded (live) – November 15th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday ALESTORM’s Live At The End Of The World (DVD) – November 15th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
HATE's Erebos - November 15th, 2010
SOLEFALD's Norron Livskunst - November 15th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
CYNIC’s Carbon-Based Anatomy (EP) – November 15th, 2011
VILE’s Metamorphosis – November 15th, 2011
DRAGONLAND’s Under The Grey Banner – November 15th, 2011