Brave History November 15th, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, HEART, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, APOCALYPTICA, ALESTORM, And More!

November 15, 2017, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities

Brave History November 15th, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, HEART, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, APOCALYPTICA, ALESTORM, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday THIN LIZZY's classic Renegade - November 15th, 1981

Happy 68th Birthday Steve Fossen (HEART) - November 15th, 1949

Happy 46th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s E Pluribus Funk - November 15th, 1971

Happy 34th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Bark At The Moon – November 15th, 1983

Happy 29th Birthday KISS’ Smashes, Thrashes & Hits - November 15th, 1988

Happy 4th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Wagner Reloaded (live) – November 15th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday ALESTORM’s Live At The End Of The World (DVD) – November 15th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
HATE's Erebos - November 15th, 2010
SOLEFALD's Norron Livskunst - November 15th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday
CYNIC’s Carbon-Based Anatomy (EP) – November 15th, 2011
VILE’s Metamorphosis – November 15th, 2011
DRAGONLAND’s Under The Grey Banner – November 15th, 2011

Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

Featured Video

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

Latest Reviews