Brave History November 16th, 2017 - PRETTY MAIDS, DEF LEPPARD, VELVET REVOLVER, DOKKEN, STRATOVARIUS, BON JOVI, GAMMA RAY, And More!

November 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal

Happy 53rd Birthday Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964

Happy 69th Birthday 1948 - Robert John “Mutt" Lange (AC/DC, DEF LEPPARD) - November 16th, 1948

Happy 51st Birthday - David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966

Happy 29th Birthday DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988

Happy 18th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999

Happy 13th Birthday BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004

Happy 10th Birthday GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday
AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny - November 16th, 2007
PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead - November 16th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday
MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow - November 16th, 2009
SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening - November 16th, 2009
URGEHAL's Ikonoklast - November 16th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday
EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams - November 16th, 2012
KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1 - November 16th, 2012

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

