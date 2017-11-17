Brave History November 17th, 2017 - JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, DISSECTION, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!
November 17, 2017, 32 minutes ago
Happy 71st Birthday Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946
Happy 51st Birthday Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966
Happy 22nd Birthday DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997
Happy 11th Birthday RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 3rd Birthday THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014