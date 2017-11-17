Brave History November 17th, 2017 - JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, DISSECTION, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!

Happy 71st Birthday Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946

Happy 51st Birthday Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966

Happy 22nd Birthday DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997

Happy 11th Birthday RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 3rd Birthday THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014

