Brave History November 17th, 2018 - JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, DISSECTION, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!
November 17, 2018, 26 minutes ago
Happy 72nd Birthday Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946
Happy 52nd Birthday Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966
Happy 23rd Birthday DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995
Happy 21st Birthday ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997
Happy 12th Birthday RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 4th Birthday THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014