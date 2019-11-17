Brave History November 17th, 2019 - JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, DISSECTION, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!
November 17, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 73rd Birthday Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946
Happy 53rd Birthday Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966
Happy 24th Birthday DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995
Happy 22nd Birthday ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997
Happy 13th Birthday RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014