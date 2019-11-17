Brave History November 17th, 2019 - JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, DISSECTION, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!

November 17, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal jethro tull guns n' roses dissection accept rammstein helix devin townsend rush bloodbath in this moment

Brave History November 17th, 2019 - JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, DISSECTION, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!

Happy 73rd Birthday Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946

Happy 53rd Birthday Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966

Happy 24th Birthday DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997

Happy 13th Birthday RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews