Brave History November 20th, 2017 - JOE WALSH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE COOPER, WHITESNAKE, CINDERELLA, SEBASTIAN BACH, IMPALED NAZARENE, CRYPTOPSY, SACRED REICH, And More!

November 20, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 70th Birthday JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947

Happy 31st Birthday Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986

Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973

Happy 35th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 20th, 1982

Happy 27th Birthday CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990

Happy 10th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday
AEON’s Aeons Black – November 20th, 2012
DEVOLVED’s Reprisal – November 20th, 2012
MELDRUM’s Lifer – November 20th, 2012
PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation) – November 20th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday
HATESPHERE’s New Hell – November 20th, 2015
IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence – November 20th, 2015
MANEGARM’s Manegarm – November 20th, 2015
SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1 – November 20th, 2015

Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

Featured Video

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

