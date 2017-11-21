Brave History November 21st, 2017 - KISS, BOSTON, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, LOUDNESS, ANVIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, And More!
November 21, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Happy 42nd Birthday KISS Army - November 21st, 1975
According to KISS: “November 21, 1975 - Indiana natives Bill Starkey and Jay Evans founded the legendary KISS Army after a local radio station refused to play KISS. During KISS' 1975 show at Hulman Civic-University Center in Terre Haute, Starkey was brought on stage and honored with a plaque from the band!”
Happy 67th Birthday Gary Pihl (SAMMY HAGAR, BOSTON) - November 21st, 1950
R.I.P. Peter James "G" Grant (LED ZEPPELIN, THE YARDBIRDS, BAD COMPANY): April 5th, 1935 – November 21st, 1995
Happy 42nd Birthday QUEEN's A Night At The Opera - November 21st, 1975
Happy 36th Birthday LOUDNESS' The Birthday Eve - November 21st, 1981
Happy 34th Birthday LOUDNESS’ Live-Loud-Alive: Loudness In Tokyo – November 21st, 1983
Happy 21st Birthday ANVIL’s Plugged In Permanent - November 21st 1996
Happy 11th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's As Daylight Dies - November 21st, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday FLOTSAM & JETSAM’s Ugly Noise – November 21st, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday THE OCEAN's Precambrian - November 21st, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday
THEOCRACY’s As The World Bleeds – November 21st, 2011
STORMZONE’s Zero To Rage – November 21st, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday
BLOODBOUND’s Stormborn – November 21st, 2014
CENTINEX’s Redeeming Filth – November 21st, 2014
CRIPPER’s Hyena – November 21st, 2014
THE DUSKFALL’s Where The Tree Stands Dead – November 21st, 2014