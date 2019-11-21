Brave History November 21st, 2019 - KISS, BOSTON, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, LOUDNESS, ANVIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, And More!

November 21, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities kiss boston led zeppelin queen loudness anvil killswitch engage flotsam and jetsam

Brave History November 21st, 2019 - KISS, BOSTON, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, LOUDNESS, ANVIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, And More!

Happy 44th Birthday KISS Army - November 21st, 1975
According to KISS: “November 21, 1975 - Indiana natives Bill Starkey and Jay Evans founded the legendary KISS Army after a local radio station refused to play KISS. During KISS' 1975 show at Hulman Civic-University Center in Terre Haute, Starkey was brought on stage and honored with a plaque from the band!”

Happy 69th Birthday Gary Pihl (SAMMY HAGAR, BOSTON) - November 21st, 1950

R.I.P. Peter James "G" Grant (LED ZEPPELIN, THE YARDBIRDS, BAD COMPANY): April 5th, 1935 – November 21st, 1995

Happy 44th Birthday QUEEN's A Night At The Opera - November 21st, 1975

Happy 38th Birthday LOUDNESS' The Birthday Eve - November 21st, 1981

Happy 36th Birthday LOUDNESS’ Live-Loud-Alive: Loudness In Tokyo – November 21st, 1983

Happy 23rd Birthday ANVIL’s Plugged In Permanent - November 21st 1996

Happy 13th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's As Daylight Dies - November 21st, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday FLOTSAM & JETSAM’s Ugly Noise – November 21st, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THE OCEAN's Precambrian - November 21st, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday 
THEOCRACY’s As The World Bleeds – November 21st, 2011
STORMZONE’s Zero To Rage – November 21st, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
BLOODBOUND’s Stormborn – November 21st, 2014 
CENTINEX’s Redeeming Filth – November 21st, 2014
CRIPPER’s Hyena – November 21st, 2014
THE DUSKFALL’s Where The Tree Stands Dead – November 21st, 2014



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews