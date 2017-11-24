Brave History November 24th, 2017 - QUEEN, SLIK TOXIK, BLACK SABBATH, BUDGIE, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEEL PANTHER, KISS, PAGE & PLANT, HAWKWIND, SCORPIONS, And More!

November 24, 2017

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991)

Happy 47th Birthday Nick Walsh (FAMOUS UNDERGROUND, SLIK TOXIK) - November 24th, 1970

Happy 73rd Birthday Bev Bevan (BLACK SABBATH, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, THE MOVE) - November 24th, 1944

Happy 69th Birthday Tony Bourge (BUDGIE) - November 24th, 1948

Happy 48th Birthday Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) - November 24th, 1969

Happy 47th Satchel (born Russ Parrish) (Steel Panther) - November 24th, 1970

R.I.P. Eric Carr (born Paul Charles Caravello; KISS): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991

R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008

Happy 45th Birthday HAWKWIND's Doremi Fasol Latido - November 24th, 1972

Happy 8th Birthday SCORPIONS' Amazonia - Live In The Jungle - November 24th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
DARK MOOR's Ancestral Romance - November 24th, 2010
DARK THE SUNS' Sleepwalking In A Nightmare - November 24th, 2010
TERASBETONI's Maailma Tarvitsee Sankareita - November 24th, 2010

