Brave History November 27th, 2018 - JIMI HENDRIX, ANTHRAX, FAITH NO MORE, MYLES KENNEDY, ARMORED SAINT, OZZY OSBOURNE, DOKKEN, W.A.S.P., MANOWAR
November 27, 2018, 44 minutes ago
R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX": November 27th, 1942 – September 18th, 1970
Happy 56th Birthday Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) - November 27th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE, OZZY OSBOURNE) - November 27th, 1962
Happy 49th Birthday Myles Richard Kennedy (born Myles Richard Bass; SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) - November 27th, 1969
R.I.P. Dave Pritchard (ARMORED SAINT) - November 27th, 1963 - February 28th, 1990
Happy 36th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Speak Of The Devil - November 27th, 1982
Happy 31st Birthday DOKKEN's Back For The Attack - November 27th, 1987
Happy 31st Birthday W.A.S.P.'s LIVE...In The Raw (live album) - November 27th, 1987
Happy 9th Birthday MANOWAR's Hell On Earth V - November 27th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday FROM THE SHALLOWS' Beyond The Unknown - November 27th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday FULL FORCE’s Next Level – November 27th, 2012