Brave History November 27th, 2018 - JIMI HENDRIX, ANTHRAX, FAITH NO MORE, MYLES KENNEDY, ARMORED SAINT, OZZY OSBOURNE, DOKKEN, W.A.S.P., MANOWAR

November 27, 2018, 44 minutes ago

news rarities jimi hendrix anthrax faith no more myles kennedy armored saint ozzy osbourne dokken wasp manowar

Brave History November 27th, 2018 - JIMI HENDRIX, ANTHRAX, FAITH NO MORE, MYLES KENNEDY, ARMORED SAINT, OZZY OSBOURNE, DOKKEN, W.A.S.P., MANOWAR

R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX": November 27th, 1942 – September 18th, 1970

Happy 56th Birthday Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) - November 27th, 1962

Happy 56th Birthday Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE, OZZY OSBOURNE) - November 27th, 1962

Happy 49th Birthday Myles Richard Kennedy (born Myles Richard Bass; SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) - November 27th, 1969

R.I.P. Dave Pritchard (ARMORED SAINT) - November 27th, 1963 - February 28th, 1990

Happy 36th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Speak Of The Devil - November 27th, 1982

Happy 31st Birthday DOKKEN's Back For The Attack - November 27th, 1987 

Happy 31st Birthday W.A.S.P.'s LIVE...In The Raw (live album) - November 27th, 1987

Happy 9th Birthday MANOWAR's Hell On Earth V - November 27th, 2009

More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday FROM THE SHALLOWS' Beyond The Unknown - November 27th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday FULL FORCE’s Next Level – November 27th, 2012



Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews