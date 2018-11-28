Brave History November 28th, 2018 - SOUNDGARDEN, BULLETBOYS, CRYSTAL BALL, METALLICA, SODOM, AXENSTAR
November 28, 2018, 31 minutes ago
Happy 56th Birthday Matt Cameron (SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM) - November 28th, 1962
Happy 51st Birthday Jimmy D’Anda (BULLETBOYS) - November 28th, 1967
Happy 48th Birthday Danny Schallibaum (CRYSTAL BALL) – November 28th, 1970
Happy 31st Birthday METALLICA’s Cliff ‘Em All – November 28th, 1987
Happy 4th Birthday SODOM’s Sacred Warpath (EP) – November 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday AXENSTAR’s Where Dreams Are Forgotten – November 28th, 2014