Brave History November 28th, 2019 - SOUNDGARDEN, BULLETBOYS, CRYSTAL BALL, METALLICA, SODOM, AXENSTAR

Happy 57th Birthday Matt Cameron (SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM) - November 28th, 1962

 Happy 52nd Birthday Jimmy D’Anda (BULLETBOYS) - November 28th, 1967


 
Happy 49th Birthday Danny Schallibaum (CRYSTAL BALL) – November 28th, 1970

 
Happy 32nd Birthday METALLICA’s Cliff ‘Em All – November 28th, 1987

Happy 5th Birthday SODOM’s Sacred Warpath (EP) – November 28th, 2014

More releases on this day:
 
Happy 5th Birthday AXENSTAR’s Where Dreams Are Forgotten – November 28th, 2014



