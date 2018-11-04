Brave History November 4th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, IRON MAIDEN, AKERCOKE, BON JOVI, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DIMENSION ZERO, STRATOVARIUS, SCORPIONS, THE SKULL, And More!
November 4, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 37th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Mob Rules - November 4th, 1981
Happy 62nd Birthday Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) - November 4th, 1956
Happy 53rd Birthday JEFF SCOTT SOTO (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - November 4th, 1965
Happy 32nd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Trilogy - November 4th, 1986
Happy 16th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Edward The Great (compilation) - November 4th, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday AKERCOCKE’s Choronzon – November 4th, 2003
Happy 54th Birthday BON JOVI’s This Left Feels Right – November 4th, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s 15 Year Killing Spree – November 4th, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday DIMENSION ZERO’s This Is Hell – November 4th, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elements, Pt. 2 – November 4th, 2003
Happy 7th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Comeblack – November 4th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday THE SKULL’s For Those Which Are Asleep – November 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Weightless – November 4th, 2011
DEATHSTARS’ The Greatest Hits On Earth – November 4th, 2011