Brave History November 5th, 2018 - NEVERMORE, ARCH ENEMY, NIGHT RANGER, TESLA, SYMPHONY X, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, OPETH, ALLEN/LANDE, DREAM THEATER, MELVINS, STRYPER, And More!
November 5, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 22nd Birthday NEVERMORE’s The Politics Of Ecstasy – November 5th, 1996
Happy 44th Birthday Angela Gossow (ARCH ENEMY) - November 5th, 1974
Happy 62nd Birthday Jeff Watson (NIGHT RANGER) - November 5th, 1956
Happy 55th Birthday Brian Wheat (TESLA) - November 5th, 1963
Happy 16th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ The Odyssey – November 5th, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Ire Works – November 5th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday OPETH’s The Roundhouse Tapes – November 5th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday ALLEN/LANDE’s The Showdown – November 5th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Live At Luna Park – November 5th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday MELVINS’ Tres Cabrones – November 5th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday STRYPER’s No More Hell To Pay – November 5th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday ARSIS’ United In Regret – November 5th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday NOVEMBRE’s The Blue – November 5th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday FORGOTTEN TALES’ We Shall See The Light – November 5th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s Tales From The Grave In Space – November 5th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday FALKENBACH’s Asa – November 5th, 2013