Brave History November 8th, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, BAD MOON RISING, RIOT, THIN LIZZY, QUEEN, MOTÖRHEAD, GIRLSCHOOL, IRON MAIDEN, ATHEIST, EPICA, And More!
November 8, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 46th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971
Happy 54th Birthday Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963
R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003
Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974
Happy 43rd Birthday QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974
Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980
Happy 34th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983
Happy 24th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993
Happy 7th Birthday ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010
THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013
ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013
IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013