Brave History November 8th, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, BAD MOON RISING, RIOT, THIN LIZZY, QUEEN, MOTÖRHEAD, GIRLSCHOOL, IRON MAIDEN, ATHEIST, EPICA, And More!

November 8, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 46th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971



Happy 54th Birthday Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963



R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003



Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974



Happy 43rd Birthday QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974



Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983



Happy 24th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993



Happy 7th Birthday ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010



Happy 4th Birthday EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010

DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010

THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday

CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013

ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013

IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013