Brave History November 8th, 2018 - LED ZEPPELIN, BAD MOON RISING, RIOT, THIN LIZZY, QUEEN, MOTÖRHEAD, GIRLSCHOOL, IRON MAIDEN, ATHEIST, EPICA, And More!
November 8, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 47th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971
Happy 55th Birthday Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963
R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003
Happy 44th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974
Happy 44th Birthday QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974
Happy 38th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983
Happy 25th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993
Happy 8th Birthday ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010
THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013
ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013
IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013