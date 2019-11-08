Brave History November 8th, 2019 - LED ZEPPELIN, BAD MOON RISING, RIOT, THIN LIZZY, QUEEN, MOTÖRHEAD, GIRLSCHOOL, IRON MAIDEN, ATHEIST, EPICA, And More!

November 8, 2019, 34 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities led zeppelin bad moon rising riot thin lizzy queen motorhead girlschool iron maiden atheist epica

Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971

Happy 56th Birthday Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963

R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003

Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974       

Happy 45th Birthday QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974

Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980

Happy 36th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983

Happy 26th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993

Happy 9th Birthday ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010
THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday
CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013
ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013
IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013



MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

