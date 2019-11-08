Brave History November 8th, 2019 - LED ZEPPELIN, BAD MOON RISING, RIOT, THIN LIZZY, QUEEN, MOTÖRHEAD, GIRLSCHOOL, IRON MAIDEN, ATHEIST, EPICA, And More!
November 8, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971
Happy 56th Birthday Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963
R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003
Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974
Happy 45th Birthday QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974
Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980
Happy 36th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983
Happy 26th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993
Happy 9th Birthday ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010
THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013
ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013
IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013