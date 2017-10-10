Brave History October 10th, 2017 - DAVID LEE ROTH, MR. BIG, DEEP PURPLE, BUDGIE, THIN LIZZY, TRIUMPH, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR, TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, TRIVIUM, And More!

Happy 63rd Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954

Happy 57th Birthday Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960

Happy 42nd Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975

Happy 37th Birthday BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980

Happy 32nd Birthday TRIUMPH's Stages - October 10th, 1985


Happy 32nd Birthday BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1985

Happy 23rd Birthday ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994

Happy 22nd Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995

Happy 16th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000

Happy 11th Birthday TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday 
AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) – October 10th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012

(David Lee Roth live photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

GOD Premiers “I Am”

