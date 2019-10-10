Brave History October 10th, 2019 - DAVID LEE ROTH, MR. BIG, DEEP PURPLE, BUDGIE, THIN LIZZY, TRIUMPH, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR, TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, TRIVIUM, And More!

October 10, 2019, 35 minutes ago

Happy 65th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954

Happy 59th Birthday Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960

Happy 44th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975

Happy 39th Birthday BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980

Happy 39th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980

Happy 34th Birthday TRIUMPH's Stages - October 10th, 1985


Happy 28th Birthday BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994

Happy 24th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995

Happy 18th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday 
AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) – October 10th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012

(David Lee Roth live photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)



