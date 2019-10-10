Brave History October 10th, 2019 - DAVID LEE ROTH, MR. BIG, DEEP PURPLE, BUDGIE, THIN LIZZY, TRIUMPH, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR, TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, TRIVIUM, And More!
October 10, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Happy 65th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954
Happy 59th Birthday Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960
Happy 44th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975
Happy 39th Birthday BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980
Happy 39th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980
Happy 34th Birthday TRIUMPH's Stages - October 10th, 1985
Happy 28th Birthday BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991
Happy 25th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994
Happy 24th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000
Happy 13th Birthday TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday
AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) – October 10th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012
(David Lee Roth live photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)