Brave History October 11th, 2017 - AL ATKINS, HANOI ROCKS, MONTROSE, BAL-SAGOTH, BEHEMOTH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, NILE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, And More!
October 11, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 70th Birthday Alan John “AL” ATKINS (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 11th, 1947
Happy 55th Birthday Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962
Happy 43rd Birthday MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974
Happy 18th Birthday BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004
Happy 6th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday
ABSU's Abzu - October 11th, 2011
BLACK COBRA's Invernal - October 11th, 2011
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days - October 11th, 2011
CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour - October 11th, 2011
ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy - October 11th, 2011
FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable - October 11th, 2011
IMMOLATION's Providence - October 11th, 2011
JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few - October 11th, 2011
RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures - October 11th, 2011
SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination - October 11th, 2011
THIS IS HELL's Black Mass - October 11th, 2011